MUMBAI, April 4 India's central bank said on Friday seven states would raise at least 53.85 billion rupees ($894.59 million) via 10-year bonds on April 9. Government of Tamil Nadu will have option to retain additional subscription of 2.5 billion rupees over the notified amount, the central bank added. Sr. No. Name of the State Notified amount Bln Rupees 1. Himachal Pradesh 5.5 2. Kerala 10 3. Nagaland 1.35 4. Punjab 12 5. Rajasthan 5 6. Tamil Nadu 10 7. Uttar Pradesh 10 Total 53.85 ($1 = 60.1950 Indian Rupees) (; Editing by Anand BasuReporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)