June 10 Nine Indian states raised 44.80 billion rupees ($755.99 million) via 10-year bonds on Tuesday, higher than a minimum target of 42.30 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release. Following are the details of the auction: Sr. No. State Notified Amount (Bln) Amount Accepted (Bln) Cut-off Yield (Percent) 1 Assam 4.50 4.50 8.84 2 Goa 2.00 2.00 8.83 3 Maharashtra 11.00 11.00 8.83 4 Manipur 0.60 0.60 8.85 5 Mizoram 0.20 0.20 8.85 6 Punjab 8.00 8.00 8.84 7 Rajasthan 5.00 5.00 8.79 8 Tamil Nadu* 10.00 12.50 8.83 9. UT of Puducherry 1.00 1.00 8.81 Total 42.30 44.80 * Tamil Nadu has retained additional subscription of 2.50 billion rupees over the notified amount ($1 = 59.2600 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)