June 24 Eleven Indian states raised 61.30
billion rupees ($1.03 billion)via 10-year bonds on Tuesday, the
Reserve Bank of India said in a release.
Following are the details of the auction:
Sr. State Notified Amount Cut-of Tenure
No. Amount Accepted f
(Bln) (Bln) Yield
(Perce
nt)
1 Chhattisgarh 2.50 2.50 8.98 10
2 Gujarat 10.00 10.00 9.01 10
3 Haryana 10.00 NIL ------ ----
4 Himachal 2.00 2.00 8.98 10
Pradesh
5 Jammu and 1.50 1.50 8.99 10
Kashmir
6 Karnataka 10.00 10.00 9.01 10
7 Kerala 5.00 5.00 8.99 10
8 Madhya 3.50 3.50 8.98 10
Pradesh
9. Maharashtra 11.00 11.00 8.99 10
10 Meghalaya 0.80 0.80 9.00 10
11 Rajasthan 5.00 5.00 8.97 10
12 West Bengal 10.00 10.00 9.00 10
Total 71.30 61.30
($1 = 59.7000 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by
Anand Basu)