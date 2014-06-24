June 24 Eleven Indian states raised 61.30 billion rupees ($1.03 billion)via 10-year bonds on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release. Following are the details of the auction: Sr. State Notified Amount Cut-of Tenure No. Amount Accepted f (Bln) (Bln) Yield (Perce nt) 1 Chhattisgarh 2.50 2.50 8.98 10 2 Gujarat 10.00 10.00 9.01 10 3 Haryana 10.00 NIL ------ ---- 4 Himachal 2.00 2.00 8.98 10 Pradesh 5 Jammu and 1.50 1.50 8.99 10 Kashmir 6 Karnataka 10.00 10.00 9.01 10 7 Kerala 5.00 5.00 8.99 10 8 Madhya 3.50 3.50 8.98 10 Pradesh 9. Maharashtra 11.00 11.00 8.99 10 10 Meghalaya 0.80 0.80 9.00 10 11 Rajasthan 5.00 5.00 8.97 10 12 West Bengal 10.00 10.00 9.00 10 Total 71.30 61.30 ($1 = 59.7000 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Anand Basu)