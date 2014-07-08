July 8 Eight Indian states raised 62.50 billion rupees ($1.05 billion) via 4/5/10-year bonds on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India said in a
release.
Following are the details of the auction:
Sr. No. State Notified Amount Cut-off Tenure years
Amount Accepted (Billion) Yield (Percent)/price
(Billion)
1 Goa 1.00 1.00 8.95 10
2 Gujarat 10.00 10.00 100.38 Reissue of 9.01% Gujarat SDL 2024
(8.95 Implicit yield)
3 Haryana 5.00 5.00 8.81 4
4 Madhya Pradesh* 10.00 12.00 8.99 10
5 Maharashtra 12.00 12.00 8.96 10
6 Punjab 5.00 5.00 8.85 5
7 Punjab 5.00 NIL -- 10
8 Rajasthan 5.00 5.00 8.96 10
9 Tamil Nadu* 10.00 12.50 8.96 10
Total 63.00 62.50
*Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh have retained additional subscription of 2.50 billion and 2 billion respectively
($1 = 59.7100 Indian Rupees)
