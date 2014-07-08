July 8 Eight Indian states raised 62.50 billion rupees ($1.05 billion) via 4/5/10-year bonds on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release. Following are the details of the auction: Sr. No. State Notified Amount Cut-off Tenure years Amount Accepted (Billion) Yield (Percent)/price (Billion) 1 Goa 1.00 1.00 8.95 10 2 Gujarat 10.00 10.00 100.38 Reissue of 9.01% Gujarat SDL 2024 (8.95 Implicit yield) 3 Haryana 5.00 5.00 8.81 4 4 Madhya Pradesh* 10.00 12.00 8.99 10 5 Maharashtra 12.00 12.00 8.96 10 6 Punjab 5.00 5.00 8.85 5 7 Punjab 5.00 NIL -- 10 8 Rajasthan 5.00 5.00 8.96 10 9 Tamil Nadu* 10.00 12.50 8.96 10 Total 63.00 62.50 *Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh have retained additional subscription of 2.50 billion and 2 billion respectively ($1 = 59.7100 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)