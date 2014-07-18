July 18 India's central bank said on Friday, 11 states will look to raise a minimum of 105.50 billion rupees ($1.75 billion) via 3/5/10 year state bonds on July 22. For details of the individual state bonds, see below: Sr.No. State Amt (In bln rupees) Tenure Yrs 1 Haryana# 18 3/10 2 Himachal 1.5 10 Pradesh 3 Jammu & Kashmir 3 10 4 Karnataka 20 10 5 Kerala 10 10 6 Madhya Pradesh 10 10 7 Maharashtra 10 10 8 Punjab 3 5 9 Rajasthan 5 10 10 Tamil Nadu* 10 10 11 West Bengal 15 10 Total 105.5 ($1 = 60.2800 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by Anand Basu)