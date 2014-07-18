July 18 India's central bank said on Friday, 11
states will look to raise a minimum of 105.50 billion rupees
($1.75 billion) via 3/5/10 year state bonds on July 22.
For details of the individual state bonds, see below:
Sr.No. State Amt (In bln rupees) Tenure Yrs
1 Haryana# 18 3/10
2 Himachal 1.5 10
Pradesh
3 Jammu & Kashmir 3 10
4 Karnataka 20 10
5 Kerala 10 10
6 Madhya Pradesh 10 10
7 Maharashtra 10 10
8 Punjab 3 5
9 Rajasthan 5 10
10 Tamil Nadu* 10 10
11 West Bengal 15 10
Total 105.5
($1 = 60.2800 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by
Anand Basu)