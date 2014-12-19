Dec 19 India's central bank said on Friday 16 states would raise a minimum of 154.50 billion rupees ($2.44 billion) through state loans on Dec. 23. Sr. No. State Amt to be raised Tenure Years (billion rupees) 1 Andhra Pradesh 10.00 10 2 Bihar 15.00 10 3 Gujarat 10.00 10 4 Haryana 8.50 10 5 Himachal Pradesh 1.00 10 6 Jharkhand 7.50 10 7 Karnataka 25.00 10 8 Kerala 3.00 10 9 Madhya Pradesh 7.50 10 10 Maharashtra 16.00 10 11 Mizoram 1.00 10 12 Rajasthan 5.00 10 13 Tamil Nadu* 10.00 10 14 Uttarakhand 10.00 10 15 Uttar Pradesh* 15.00 10 16 West Bengal 10.00 10 Total 154.50 *Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will have option to retain additional subscription of 2.5 billion rupees each ($1 = 63.2550 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)