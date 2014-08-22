Aug 22 India's central bank said on Friday, 10 states will look to raise at least 76.80 billion rupees ($1.27 billion) via 5/10 year state bonds on Aug. 26. For details of the individual state bonds, see below: Sr. State Amt (In bln Tenure No. rupees) Yrs 1 Gujarat 10 Reissue of 9.01% Gujarat SDL 2024 2 Haryana 7 10 3 Himachal Pradesh 1.5 10 4 Kerala 10 10 5 Maharashtra 12 10 6 Punjab 5 5 7 Rajasthan 5 10 8 Sikkim 1.3 10 9 Tamil Nadu* 10 10 10 West Bengal 15 10 Total 76.80 * Tamil Nadu will have option to retain additional subscription of 250 crore ($1 = 60.4650 Indian rupee) (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by Anand Basu)