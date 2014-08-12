Aug 12 Eight Indian states raised 52.50 billion rupees ($858.86 million) via 2-, 5-, and 10-year bonds on Tuesday, in line with the target, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release. Following are the details of the auction: Sr. State Notified Amount Cut-off Tenure No. Amount Accepted Yield yrs (Bln) (Bln) (Percen t) 1 Chhattisgarh 7.50 7.50 9.03 10 2 Goa 2.00 2.00 9.05 10 3 Haryana 3.00 3.00 8.85 2 4 Haryana# 3.00 3.00 9.07 10 5 Kerala 7.00 7.00 9.03 10 6 Maharashtra 12.00 12.00 9.02 10 7 Punjab 3.00 3.00 9.11 5 8 Rajasthan 5.00 5.00 9.03 10 9 Tamil Nadu 10.00 10.00 9.02 10 Total 52.50 52.50 #Haryana had offered two securities for auction. (1 US dollar = 61.1275 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)