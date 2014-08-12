BRIEF-Omax Autos says railway board increases order quantity for coaches for bio-digester tanks
* Says railway board raised order quantity for coaches for fitment of bio-digester tanks
Aug 12 Eight Indian states raised 52.50 billion rupees ($858.86 million) via 2-, 5-, and 10-year bonds on Tuesday, in line with the target, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release. Following are the details of the auction: Sr. State Notified Amount Cut-off Tenure No. Amount Accepted Yield yrs (Bln) (Bln) (Percen t) 1 Chhattisgarh 7.50 7.50 9.03 10 2 Goa 2.00 2.00 9.05 10 3 Haryana 3.00 3.00 8.85 2 4 Haryana# 3.00 3.00 9.07 10 5 Kerala 7.00 7.00 9.03 10 6 Maharashtra 12.00 12.00 9.02 10 7 Punjab 3.00 3.00 9.11 5 8 Rajasthan 5.00 5.00 9.03 10 9 Tamil Nadu 10.00 10.00 9.02 10 Total 52.50 52.50 #Haryana had offered two securities for auction. (1 US dollar = 61.1275 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Says railway board raised order quantity for coaches for fitment of bio-digester tanks
April 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 0.42 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.45 percent ahead of the cash market open.