Aug 26 Ten Indian states raised 76.80 billion rupees ($1.27 billion) via five- and 10-year bonds on Tuesday, in line with the target, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release. Sr. State Notified Amount Cut-off Tenure No. Amount ( Accepted Yield years Bln) ( Bln) (Percent) 1 Gujarat 10.00 10.00 9.00 10 2 Haryana 7.00 7.00 8.94 10 3 HP 1.50 1.50 9.00 10 4 Kerala 10.00 10.00 9.07 10 5 Maharashtra 12.00 12.00 8.98 10 6 Punjab 5.00 5.00 9.08 5 7 Rajasthan 5.00 5.00 8.94 10 8 Sikkim 1.30 1.30 8.95 10 9 Tamil Nadu 10.00 10.00 8.95 10 10 West Bengal 15.00 15.00 9.10 10 Total 76.80 76.80 (1 US dollar = 60.5300 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)