Sept 23 Eleven Indian states raised 83 billion
rupees ($1.36 billion) via 5-, 10-year bonds on Tuesday, in line
with the target of 83 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India
said in a release.
Following are the details of the auction:
Sr. State Notified Amount Cut-off Tenure
No. Amount Accepted Yield
(Percent)
(Bln) (Bln)
1 Andhra Pradesh 10.00 10.00 8.96 10
2 Gujarat 10.00 10.00 8.94 10
3 Haryana 10.00 10.00 8.9 10
4 Maharashtra 8.00 8.00 8.9 10
5 Madhya Pradesh 10.50 10.50 8.95 10
6 Mizoram 0.50 0.50 8.89 10
7 Puducherry 2.00 2.00 8.89 10
8 Punjab 2.00 2.00 8.99 5
9 Rajasthan 5.00 5.00 8.9 10
10 Tamil Nadu 5.00 5.00 8.9 10
11 West Bengal 20.00 20.00 8.99 10
Total 83.00 83.00
($1 = 60.9200 Indian rupee)
