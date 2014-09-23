Sept 23 Eleven Indian states raised 83 billion rupees ($1.36 billion) via 5-, 10-year bonds on Tuesday, in line with the target of 83 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release. Following are the details of the auction: Sr. State Notified Amount Cut-off Tenure No. Amount Accepted Yield (Percent) (Bln) (Bln) 1 Andhra Pradesh 10.00 10.00 8.96 10 2 Gujarat 10.00 10.00 8.94 10 3 Haryana 10.00 10.00 8.9 10 4 Maharashtra 8.00 8.00 8.9 10 5 Madhya Pradesh 10.50 10.50 8.95 10 6 Mizoram 0.50 0.50 8.89 10 7 Puducherry 2.00 2.00 8.89 10 8 Punjab 2.00 2.00 8.99 5 9 Rajasthan 5.00 5.00 8.9 10 10 Tamil Nadu 5.00 5.00 8.9 10 11 West Bengal 20.00 20.00 8.99 10 Total 83.00 83.00 ($1 = 60.9200 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Anand Basu)