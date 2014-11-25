Nov 25 Fifteen Indian states raised 155.25 billion rupees ($2.51 billion) via 5-year and 10-year bonds on Tuesday, higher than a minimum target of 151.50 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release. Sr. No. State Notified Amount Amount Accepted Cut-off Yield Tenure (in bln rupees) (in bln rupees) (Percent) years 1 Andhra Pradesh 20 20 8.46 10 2 Bihar 10 10 8.45 10 3 Gujarat 10 10 8.43 10 4 Haryana 5 5 8.43 10 5 Himachal Pradesh 2 2 8.45 10 6 Karnataka 25 25 8.45 10 7 Kerala 10 10 8.44 10 8 Madhya Pradesh 7.5 7.50 8.45 10 9 Maharashtra 15 15 8.44 10 10 Nagaland 1.50 1.50 8.46 10 11 Punjab 3 3 8.45 5 12 Rajasthan 500 500 8.43 10 13 Tamil Nadu* 1500 1875 8.44 10 14 Uttar Pradesh 1250 1250 8.45 10 15 West Bengal 1000 1000 8.45 10 15150 15525 *Tamil Nadu has retained additional subscription of 3.75 bln rupees ($1 = 61.9000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)