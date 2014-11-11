Nov 11 Eleven Indian states raised 74.20 billion rupees ($1.20 billion) via 5-, 10-year bonds on Tuesday, higher than a minimum target of 71.70 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release. Following are the details of the auction: Sr. No. State Notified Amount Amount Accepted Cut-off Yield Tenure years (Percent) 1 Goa 1 1 8.42 10 2 Gujarat 10 10 8.42 10 3 Maharashtra 12 12 8.43 10 4 Mizoram 0.20 0.20 8.46 10 5 Punjab 2 2 8.44 5 6 Rajasthan 5 5 8.42 10 7 Tamil Nadu* 10 12.50 8.44 10 8 Telangana 8 8 8.46 10 9 Uttar Pradesh 12.5 12.50 8.46 10 10 West Bengal 10 10 8.44 10 11 UT of Puducherry 1 1 8.46 10 Total 71.70 74.20 Tamil Nadu has retained 2.50 bln rupees additional subscription (1 US dollar = 61.6000 Indian rupee) (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)