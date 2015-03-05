March 5 India's central bank said on Thursday that 20 states would raise a minimum of 155.10 billion rupees ($2.49 billion) through state loans on March 10. Sr. No. State Amount to be raised Tenure Years (bln) 1 Andhra Pradesh 10.00 10 2 Arunachal Pradesh 8.00 10 3 Assam 15.00 10 4 Chhattisgarh 8.00 10 Gujarat 10.00 10 4 Haryana 13.50 10 Jharkhand 10.00 10 5 Karnataka 10.00 10 Kerala 10.00 10 6 Madhya Pradesh 12.00 10 7 Meghalaya 0.60 10 8 Nagaland 1.50 10 9 Orissa 10.00 5 10 Puducherry 0.20 10 11 Punjab 2.00 10 12 Tamil Nadu* 12.00 10 13 Telangana 10.00 10 14 Tripura 1.50 10 15 Uttarakhand 5.00 10 16 West Bengal 13.00 10 Total 155.10 10 *Tamil Nadu will have option to retain additional 3 bln rupees. ($1 = 62.2394 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi in Mumbai; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)