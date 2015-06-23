June 23 Twelve Indian states raised 97.45 billion rupees ($1.53 billion) via 10-year
bonds on Tuesday, higher than a minimum target of 90.95 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India said
in a release.
Following are the details of the auction:
Sr. No. State Notified Amount Amount Accepted Cut-off Yield (Percent) Tenure
(bln rupees) (bln rupees) years
1. Andhra Pradesh 10 10 8.22 10
2. Gujarat 12 12 8.20 10
3. Haryana 10 10 8.22 10
4. Kerala 3 3 8.18 10
5. Meghalaya 0.7 0.7 8.22 10
6. Mizoram 0.75 0.75 8.23 10
7. Nagaland 1 1 8.22 10
8. Rajasthan 5 5 8.20 10
9.* Tamil Nadu 10 12.50 8.21 10
10.* Uttar Pradesh 16 20 8.20 10
11. Uttarakhand 7.5 7.5 8.28 10
12. West Bengal 15 15 8.21 10
Total 90.95 97.45
*Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have retained an additional amount of 2.5 bln rupees and 4 bln rupees
respectively.
Source Text: bit.ly/1JfUvpA
($1 = 63.6050 Indian rupees)
