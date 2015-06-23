June 23 Twelve Indian states raised 97.45 billion rupees ($1.53 billion) via 10-year bonds on Tuesday, higher than a minimum target of 90.95 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release. Following are the details of the auction: Sr. No. State Notified Amount Amount Accepted Cut-off Yield (Percent) Tenure (bln rupees) (bln rupees) years 1. Andhra Pradesh 10 10 8.22 10 2. Gujarat 12 12 8.20 10 3. Haryana 10 10 8.22 10 4. Kerala 3 3 8.18 10 5. Meghalaya 0.7 0.7 8.22 10 6. Mizoram 0.75 0.75 8.23 10 7. Nagaland 1 1 8.22 10 8. Rajasthan 5 5 8.20 10 9.* Tamil Nadu 10 12.50 8.21 10 10.* Uttar Pradesh 16 20 8.20 10 11. Uttarakhand 7.5 7.5 8.28 10 12. West Bengal 15 15 8.21 10 Total 90.95 97.45 *Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have retained an additional amount of 2.5 bln rupees and 4 bln rupees respectively. Source Text: bit.ly/1JfUvpA ($1 = 63.6050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)