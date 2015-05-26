May 26 Eight Indian states raised 71.50 billion rupees ($1.12 billion) via 10-year bonds on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release. Sr. No. State Notified Amount Cut-off Tenure Amount Accepted Yield years ( bln ( bln (Percent rupees) rupees) ) 1 Andhra Pradesh* 12.00 15.00 8.18 10 2 Goa 1.50 1.50 8.12 10 3 Haryana 9.00 9.00 8.15 10 4 Jammu and Kashmir 5.00 5.00 8.18 10 5 Maharashtra 15.00 15.00 8.14 10 6 Nagaland 1.00 1.00 8.14 10 7 Tamil Nadu 10.00 10.00 8.14 10 8 West Bengal 15.00 15.00 8.17 10 Total 68.5 71.5 * Andhra Pradesh has retained additional 3 bln rupees. ($1 = 63.8800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bengaluru; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)