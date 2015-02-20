Feb 20 India's central bank said on Friday that 16
states would raise a minimum of 150.86 billion rupees ($2.42 billion)
through state loans on Feb. 24
Sr. No. State Amount to be raised Tenure Years
(bln)
1 Andhra Pradesh 10.00 10
2 Assam 10.00 10
3 Gujarat* 12.00 10
4 Haryana 10.00 10
5 Karnataka 15.00 10
6 Maharashtra 11.83 10
7 Manipur 1.03 10
8 Meghalaya 0.50 10
9 Nagaland 1.00 10
10 Orissa 10.00 4
11 Rajasthan 7.50 10
12 Sikkim 1.00 10
13 Tamil Nadu 6.00 10
14 Telangana 10.00 10
15 Uttar Pradesh* 20.00 10
16 West Bengal 25.00 10
Total 150.86
*Gujarat and UP will have option to retain additional 3.60 bln rupees
and 5.00 bln rupees respectively.
($1 = 62.2200 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand
Basu)