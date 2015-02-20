Feb 20 India's central bank said on Friday that 16 states would raise a minimum of 150.86 billion rupees ($2.42 billion) through state loans on Feb. 24 Sr. No. State Amount to be raised Tenure Years (bln) 1 Andhra Pradesh 10.00 10 2 Assam 10.00 10 3 Gujarat* 12.00 10 4 Haryana 10.00 10 5 Karnataka 15.00 10 6 Maharashtra 11.83 10 7 Manipur 1.03 10 8 Meghalaya 0.50 10 9 Nagaland 1.00 10 10 Orissa 10.00 4 11 Rajasthan 7.50 10 12 Sikkim 1.00 10 13 Tamil Nadu 6.00 10 14 Telangana 10.00 10 15 Uttar Pradesh* 20.00 10 16 West Bengal 25.00 10 Total 150.86 *Gujarat and UP will have option to retain additional 3.60 bln rupees and 5.00 bln rupees respectively. ($1 = 62.2200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)