March 20 India's central bank said on Friday that nine states would raise 56.50 billion rupees ($905.5 million) through 10-year loans on March 24. Sr. State Amount to be Tenure No. raised (Years) (bln rupees) 1 Chhattisgarh 5.00 10 2 Gujarat 10.00 10 3 Haryana 15.00 10 4 Jharkhand 5.00 10 5 Odisha 10.00 10 6 Rajasthan 3.00 10 7 Sikkim 1.00 10 8 Uttar Pradesh 5.00 10 9 Uttarakhand 2.50 10 Total 56.50 ($1 = 62.3950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)