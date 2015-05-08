May 8 India's central bank said 8 states would raise a minimum of 99 billion rupees ($1.55 billion) via 10-year state development loans on May 12. Sr. State Amount to Tenure No. be Years raised (bln rupees) 1 Haryana 10.00 10 2 Kerala 10.00 10 3 Maharashtra 20.00 10 4 Punjab 9.00 10 5 Rajasthan 10.00 10 6 Tamil Nadu* 10.00 10 7 Telangana 14.00 10 8 Uttar 16.00 10 Pradesh* Total 99.00 * Tamil Nadu and UP will have option to retain additional 2.50 bln rupees and 4 bln rupees respectively. ($1 = 63.9610 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)