April 10 The Indian government had no
outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means
advances in the week ended April 3, according to the Reserve
Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on
Friday.
The central government had no outstanding loans in the week
earlier as well.
State governments had 7.94 billion rupees ($127.4 million)
of loans from the RBI in the week ended April 3, compared with
57.60 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed.
* Source text: (bit.ly/1OipIYM)
($1 = 62.3250 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand
Basu)