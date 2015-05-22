May 22 India's central bank said eight states would raise a minimum of 68.50 billion rupees ($1.08 billion) via 10-year state development loans on May 26. Sr. State Amount to be Tenure No. raised Years (bln rupees) 1 Andhra Pradesh* 12.00 10 2 Goa 1.50 10 3 Haryana 9.00 10 4 Jammu and 5.00 10 Kashmir 5 Maharashtra 15.00 10 6 Nagaland 1.00 10 7 Tamil Nadu* 10.00 10 8 West Bengal 15.00 10 Total 68.50 *Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will have option to retain additional 3 bln rupees and 2.50 bln rupees respectively ($1 = 63.4768 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)