June 5 India's central bank said seven states would raise a minimum of 63 billion rupees ($988.17 million) via 10-year loans on June 9. Sr. State Amt to be Tenure No. raised Years ( bln) 1. Kerala 4.00 10 2. Madhya 10.00 10 Pradesh 3. Maharashtra 15.00 10 4. Punjab 6.00 10 5. Rajasthan 5.00 10 6. Tamil Nadu* 10.00 10 7. Telangana 13.00 10 Total 63.00 *Tamil Nadu will have option to retain additional 2.50 bln rupees Source text: (bit.ly/1Qwglnr) ($1 = 63.7545 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)