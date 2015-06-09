June 9 Seven Indian states raised 63 billion rupees ($986.5 million) via 10-year bonds on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release. Sr. No. State Notified Amount Cut-off Tenure Amount Accepted Yield years (bln rupees) (bln rupees) (Percent) 1. Kerala 4.00 4.00 8.24 10 2. Madhya Pradesh 10.00 10.00 8.25 10 3. Maharashtra 15.00 15.00 8.25 10 4. Punjab 6.00 6.00 8.27 10 5. Rajasthan 5.00 5.00 8.23 10 6. Tamil Nadu 10.00 10.00 8.24 10 7. Telangana 13.00 13.00 8.28 10 Total 63.00 63.00 Source text: (bit.ly/1AZstvU) ($1 = 63.8625 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)