July 10 India's central bank said 10 states would raise 77.75 billion rupees ($1.23 billion) via 10-year loans on July 14. Sr. No. State Amount to be raised Tenure Years ( bln) 1 Andhra Pradesh* 10 10 2 Goa 1 10 3 Haryana 9 10 4 Jammu & Kashmir 5 10 5 Madhya Pradesh 15 10 6 Maharashtra 15 10 7 Manipur 0.75 10 8 Punjab 6 10 9 Telangana 15 10 10 Puducherry 1 10 Total 77.75 *Andhra Pradesh will have an option to retain an additional amount of 3 bln rupees. Source text: (bit.ly/1ftUVMI) ($1 = 63.3701 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)