July 14 Ten Indian states raised 80.75 billion rupees ($1.27 billion) via 10-year bonds on
Tuesday, higher than a minimum target of 77.75 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India said in a
release.
Following are the details of the auction:
Sr. No. State Notified Amount Amount Accepted Cut-off Yield (Percent) Tenure
(bln rupees) (bln rupees) years
1. Andhra Pradesh* 10 13 8.33 10
2. Goa 1 1 8.28 10
3. Haryana 9 9 8.30 10
4. J&K 5 5 8.30 10
5. Madhya Pradesh 15 15 8.36 10
6. Maharashtra 15 15 8.32 10
7. Manipur 0.75 0.75 8.29 10
8. Punjab 6 6 8.34 10
9. Telangana 15 15 8.35 10
10. UT of Puducherry 1 1 8.30 10
Total 77.75 80.75
*Andhra Pradesh has retained additional amount of 3 billion rupees.
Source Text: bit.ly/1eYMZCj
($1 = 63.4500 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)