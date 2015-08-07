Aug 7 India's central bank said on Friday that nine states would raise a minimum of 101 billion rupees ($1.58 billion) through 10-year state loans on Aug. 11. Sr. No. State Amount to be raised Tenure (bln rupees) (years) 1 Andhra Pradesh 12.00 10 2 Himachal Pradesh 5.00 10 3 Kerala 20.00 10 4 Madhya Pradesh 15.00 10 5 Maharashtra 15.00 10 6 Punjab 9.00 10 7 Tamil Nadu* 12.00 10 8 Telangana 8.00 10 9 Uttar Pradesh 5.00 10 Total 101.00 *Tamil Nadu government will have the option to retain an additional amount of 3 bln rupees ($1 = 63.8229 Indian rupees) Source Text: bit.ly/1K791ev (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)