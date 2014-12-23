Dec 23 Sixteen Indian states raised 157.90 billion rupees ($2.49 billion) via 10-year bonds on Tuesday, higher than a minimum target of 155.40 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release. State Notified Amount Cut-off Tenure yrs Sr. Amount Accepted Yield No. (bln rupees) (bln rupees) (Percent) 1 Andhra Pradesh 10.00 10.00 8.26 10 2 Bihar 15.00 15.00 8.25 10 3 Gujarat 10.00 10.00 8.25 10 4 Haryana 8.50 8.50 8.27 10 5 Himachal Pradesh 1.00 1.00 8.26 10 6 Jharkhand 7.50 7.50 8.27 10 7 Karnataka 25.00 25.00 8.24 10 8 Kerala 3.00 3.00 8.24 10 9 Madhya Pradesh 7.50 7.50 8.24 10 10 Maharashtra 16.00 16.00 8.24 10 11 Mizoram 1.00 1.00 8.27 10 12 Rajasthan 5.00 5.00 8.24 10 13 Tamil Nadu 10.00 10.00 8.25 10 14 Uttarakhand 10.00 10.00 8.25 10 15 Uttar Pradesh* 15.00 17.50 8.26 10 16 WB 10.00 10.00 8.27 10 Total 155.40 157.90 Uttar Pradesh has retained 2.5 billion rupees additional subscription ($1 = 63.4200 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)