(Corrects total figure in headline and table to 157 bln rupees from 157.9 bln after central bank issues corrected figure) Dec 23 Sixteen Indian states raised 157 billion rupees ($2.48 billion) via 10-year bonds on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release. State Notified Amount Amount Accepted Cut-off Yield Tenure yrs Sr. No. (bln rupees) (bln rupees) (Percent) 1 Andhra Pradesh 10.00 10.00 8.26 10 2 Bihar 15.00 15.00 8.25 10 3 Gujarat 10.00 10.00 8.25 10 4 Haryana 8.50 8.50 8.27 10 5 Himachal Pradesh 1.00 1.00 8.26 10 6 Jharkhand 7.50 7.50 8.27 10 7 Karnataka 25.00 25.00 8.24 10 8 Kerala 3.00 3.00 8.24 10 9 Madhya Pradesh 7.50 7.50 8.24 10 10 Maharashtra 16.00 16.00 8.24 10 11 Mizoram 1.00 1.00 8.27 10 12 Rajasthan 5.00 5.00 8.24 10 13 Tamil Nadu 10.00 10.00 8.25 10 14 Uttarakhand 10.00 10.00 8.25 10 15 Uttar Pradesh* 15.00 17.50 8.26 10 16 West Bengal 10.00 10.00 8.27 10 Total 154.50 157.00 Uttar Pradesh has retained 2.5 billion rupees additional subscription ($1 = 63.4150 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)