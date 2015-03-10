March 10 Twenty Indian states raised 158.10 billion rupees
($2.52 billion) via five-year and 10-year bonds on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of
India said in a release.
Sr. No. State Notified Amount Cut-off Tenure
Amount Accepted Yield
(bln rupees) (bln rupees) (Percent)
(years)
1 Andhra Pradesh 10 10 8.10 10
2 Arunachal Pradesh 0.80 0.80 8.09 10
3 Assam 15 15 8.12 10
4 Chhattisgarh 8 8 8.06 10
5 Gujarat 10 10 8.07 10
6 Haryana 13.50 13.50 8.09 10
7 Jharkhand 10 10 8.10 10
8 Karnataka 10 10 8.08 10
9 Kerala 10 10 8.09 10
10 Madhya Pradesh 12 12 8.09 10
11 Meghalaya 0.60 0.60 8.09 10
12 Nagaland 1.50 1.50 8.07 10
13 Odisha 10 10 8.08 5
14 Puducherry 0.20 0.20 8.07 10
15 Punjab 2 2 8.06 10
16 Tamil Nadu* 12 15 8.10 10
17 Telangana 10 10 8.12 10
18 Tripura 1.50 1.50 8.09 10
19 Uttarakhand 5 5 8.08 10
20 West Bengal 13 13 8.10 10
Total 155.10 158.10
Tamil-Nadu has retained additional subscription of 3 billion rupees
($1 = 62.7079 Indian rupees)
