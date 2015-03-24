March 24 Nine Indian states raised 46.50 billion rupees ($748.2 million) via 10-year bonds on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release. Sr. No. State Notified Amount Cut-off Tenure Amount Accepted Yield (years) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) (Percent) 1 Chhattisgarh 05.00 05.00 8.02 10 2 Gujarat 10.00 Nil - - 3 Haryana 15.00 15.00 8.04 10 4 Jharkhand 05.00 05.00 8.05 10 5 Odisha 10.00 10.00 8.03 10 6 Rajasthan 03.00 03.00 8.02 10 7 Sikkim 01.00 01.00 8.05 10 8 Uttar Pradesh 05.00 05.00 8.05 10 9 Uttarakhand 02.50 02.50 8.05 10 Total 56.50 46.50 ($1 = 62.1500 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)