April 9 India's central bank says eight states to raise a minimum of 74.80 billion rupees ($1.20 billion) via state development loans on April 13. Sr. State Amount to be Tenure No. raised Years (bln rupees) 1 Arunachal Pradesh 0.80 10 2 Assam 9.50 10 3 Himachal Pradesh 6.50 10 4 Kerala 15.00 10 5 Punjab 10.00 10 6 Rajasthan 5.00 10 7 Tamil Nadu* 12.00 10 8 Uttar Pradesh* 16.00 10 Total 74.80 * Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh will have option to retain an additional amount of 3 bln rupees and 4 bln rupees respectively. ($1 = 62.2068 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)