April 13 Eight Indian states raised 81.80 billion rupees ($1.31 billion) via 10-year bonds on Monday, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release. Sr. No. State Notified Amount Amount Accepted Cut-off Yield Tenure years (Bln rupees) (Bln rupees) (Percent) 1 Arunachal Pradesh 0.80 0.80 8.07 10 2 Assam 9.50 9.50 8.06 10 3 Himachal Pradesh 6.50 6.50 8.07 10 4 Kerala 15.00 15.00 8.07 10 5 Punjab 10.00 10.00 8.05 10 6 Rajasthan 5.00 5.00 8.05 10 7 Tamil Nadu 12.00 15.00 8.06 10 8 Uttar Pradesh 16.00 20.00 8.08 10 Total 74.80 81.80 *Tamil Nadu and UP have retained an additional amount of 3 bln rupees and 4 bln rupees, respectively. * Source text: (bit.ly/1EsV0t9) ($1 = 62.3900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)