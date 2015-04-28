April 28 Eleven Indian states raised 85.60 billion rupees ($1.35 billion) via 10-year bonds on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release. Sr. State Notified Amount Cut-off Tenure No. Amount Accepted Yield (years) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) (pct) 1. Arunachal Pradesh 0.50 0.50 8.08 10 2. Goa 1.50 1.50 8.08 10 3. Gujarat* 12.00 15.60 8.05 10 4. Kerala 5.00 5.00 8.05 10 5. Manipur 2.00 2.00 8.07 10 6. Meghalaya 1.00 1.00 8.07 10 7. Rajasthan 5.00 5.00 8.05 10 8. Tamil Nadu* 12.00 15.00 8.06 10 9. Telangana 10.00 10.00 8.10 10 10. Uttar Pradesh* 16.00 20.00 8.09 10 11. West Bengal 10.00 10.00 8.08 10 Total 75.00 85.60 * Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have retained an additional amount of 3.60 billion rupees, 3 billion rupees and 4 billion rupees, respectively. ($1 = 63.3100 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)