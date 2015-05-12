May 12 Eight Indian states raised 102.48 billion rupees ($1.60 billion) via 10-year bonds on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release. Sr. No. State Notified Amount Cut-off Tenure Amount Accepted ( Yield years ( bln bln (Percent) rupees) rupees) 1 Haryana 10.00 10.00 8.27 10 2 Kerala 10.00 10.00 8.24 10 3 Maharashtra 20.00 20.00 8.25 10 4 Punjab 9.00 9.00 8.32 10 5 Rajasthan 10.00 10.00 8.29 10 6 Tamil Nadu 10.00 10.00 8.22 10 7 Telangana 14.00 13.4820 8.33 10 8 Uttar Pradesh* 16.00 20.00 8.27 10 Total 99.00 102.4820 * Uttar Pradesh has retained an additional amount of 4 bln rupees Source text: (bit.ly/1PfOAnO) ($1 = 64.2000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)