Feb 10 Thirteen Indian states raised 122.8 billion rupees ($1.98 billion) via 10-year bonds on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release. Sr. No. State Notified Amount Amount Accepted Cut-off Yield (Percent) Tenure years 1 Bihar 6 6 8.06 10 2 Gujarat* 12 15.6 8.07 10 3 Haryana 7.5 7.5 8.07 10 4 Himachal Pradesh 0.95 0.95 8.08 10 5 Karnataka 15 15 8.06 10 6 Kerala 10 10 8.06 10 7 Madhya Pradesh 10 10 8.08 10 8 Maharashtra 12 12 8.06 10 9 Meghalaya 0.75 0.75 8.08 10 10 Punjab 7.5 7.5 8.08 10 11 Rajasthan 7.5 7.5 8.06 10 12 Tamil Nadu* 12 15 8.07 10 13 Uttar Pradesh 15 15 8.08 10 Total 116.20 122.80 *Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have retained 3.6 bln rupees and 3 bln rupees respectively ($1 = 62.0400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)