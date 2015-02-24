Feb 24 Sixteen Indian states raised 159.46 billion rupees ($2.56 billion) via
four-, 10-year bonds on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release.
Sr. No. State Notified Amount Amount Accepted Cut-off Yield Tenure years
(Percent)
1 Andhra Pradesh 10 10 8.06 10
2 Assam 10 10 8.07 10
3 Gujarat* 12 15.60 8.05 10
4 Haryana 10 10 8.05 10
5 Karnataka 15 15 8.05 10
6 Maharashtra 11.83 11.83 8.04 10
7 Manipur 1.03 1.03 8.06 10
8 Meghalaya O.50 0.50 8.06 10
9 Nagaland 1 1 8.06 10
10 Orissa 10 10 8.00 4
11 Rajasthan 7.50 7.50 8.05 10
12 Sikkim 1 1 8.06 10
13 Tamil Nadu 6 6 8.06 10
14 Telangana 10 10 8.08 10
15 Uttar Pradesh* 20 25 8.08 10
16 West Bengal 25 25 8.08 10
Total 150.86 159.46
* Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh have retained 3.60 billion rupees and 5 billion rupees,
respectively
($1 = 62.2550 Indian rupees)
