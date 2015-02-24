Feb 24 Sixteen Indian states raised 159.46 billion rupees ($2.56 billion) via four-, 10-year bonds on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release. Sr. No. State Notified Amount Amount Accepted Cut-off Yield Tenure years (Percent) 1 Andhra Pradesh 10 10 8.06 10 2 Assam 10 10 8.07 10 3 Gujarat* 12 15.60 8.05 10 4 Haryana 10 10 8.05 10 5 Karnataka 15 15 8.05 10 6 Maharashtra 11.83 11.83 8.04 10 7 Manipur 1.03 1.03 8.06 10 8 Meghalaya O.50 0.50 8.06 10 9 Nagaland 1 1 8.06 10 10 Orissa 10 10 8.00 4 11 Rajasthan 7.50 7.50 8.05 10 12 Sikkim 1 1 8.06 10 13 Tamil Nadu 6 6 8.06 10 14 Telangana 10 10 8.08 10 15 Uttar Pradesh* 20 25 8.08 10 16 West Bengal 25 25 8.08 10 Total 150.86 159.46 * Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh have retained 3.60 billion rupees and 5 billion rupees, respectively ($1 = 62.2550 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)