(Corrects Tamil Nadu's cut-off yield to 8.13 pct from 8.14, after RBI corrected its press release) Jan 13 Fourteen Indian states raised 130.5 billion rupees ($2.1 billion) via 10-year bonds on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release. State Notified Amount Cut-off Tenure Sr. No. Amount Accepted Yield years (bln rupees) (bln rupees) (Percent) 1 Bihar 15.00 15.00 8.15 10 2 Gujarat 15.00 15.00 8.14 10 3 Haryana 6.00 6.00 8.13 10 4 Himachal Pradesh 3.00 3.00 8.13 10 5 Jharkhand 15.00 15.00 8.16 10 6 Kerala 15.00 15.00 8.14 10 7 Maharashtra 16.00 16.00 8.13 10 8 Madhya Pradesh 10.00 10.00 8.10 10 9 Meghalaya 1.00 1.00 8.14 10 10 Puducherry 0.50 0.50 8.15 10 11 Punjab 6.00 6.00 8.12 10 12 Rajasthan 5.00 5.00 8.12 10 13 Tamil Nadu* 12.00 15.00 8.13 10 14 Telangana 8.00 8.00 8.16 10 Total 127.50 130.50 * Tamil Nadu has retained additional 3 billion rupees ($1 = 62.1300 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)