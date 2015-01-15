Customers crowd amid stacked baskets of tomatoes at a wholesale vegetable and fruit market in Chandigarh August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India's quarterly survey on inflation showed households expect a much lower rate of consumer inflation, validating the central bank's unexpected decision to cut interest rates earlier on Thursday.

The RBI released its October-December poll of 5,000 households across 16 cities late in the day after earlier cutting its policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent in an inter-meeting decision.

The central bank said the fall in households' inflation expectations likely was a possible "adaptive response to the decline in headline inflation in recent months."

The survey showed households expected consumer inflation of 8.9 percent in the October-December quarter in the year ahead period, down sharply from 16 percent in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, for the three-month period, the median showed households expecting inflation at 8.3 percent, down from 14.6 percent in the previous quarter.

Those expectations are still well above the actual level of inflation, with data on Monday showing the consumer price index rose 5.0 percent in December.

The survey also showed 79.8 percent of respondents expect prices to increase over a one-year period, lower than the 90 percent respondents who expected that in the previous quarter.

For the three-month ahead period, 72.4 percent of respondents expected prices to rise compared with 86.4 percent of respondents in the September quarter.

For survey results see: (bit.ly/1zhlqfH)

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)