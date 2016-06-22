By Manoj Kumar
| NEW DELHI, June 22
Fresh from claiming the scalp
of Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan, a
Hindu-nationalist politician has turned his fire on a top
finance ministry adviser who once worked with Rajan at the
International Monetary Fund.
The attack by lawmaker Subramanian Swamy fuels concern that
his real target is Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, whose
relationship with Rajan, while never warm, helped steady public
finances, cut inflation and keep Asia's third-largest economy on
the move.
Swamy, a maverick lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's ruling party, took a potshot on Wednesday at Arvind
Subramanian, an economist formerly based in the United States
who is Jaitley's top economic adviser.
"Sack him!!!" the 76-year-old politician said in a volley of
tweets to his 2.8 million followers, accusing Subramanian,
before he joined the Indian government, of backing Washington in
a row over intellectual property rights and mocking Modi's role
as chief minister of western Gujarat state.
No comment was available either from the finance ministry or
from Arvind Subramanian, the economic adviser.
Finance ministry officials who spoke to Reuters on condition
of anonymity, because of the sensitivity of the situation, said
they feared Swamy enjoyed tacit government backing.
POLICY FERMENT
Rajan dropped a bombshell last weekend when he announced
that he would not make himself available for a second term as
RBI chief, raising questions over whether India's newfound
commitment to sound money and low inflation would outlast him.
His departure followed a vitriolic public campaign waged by
Swamy, whose roughhouse politics is backed by a fierce intellect
- he obtained a doctorate in economics and taught at Harvard.
Swamy has also advertised his own credentials to become India's
finance minister.
In an open letter to Modi a month ago Swamy, just appointed
to a seat in the upper house, accused Rajan of being "mentally
not fully Indian" and demanded he be terminated immediately.
Swamy did not respond to calls and text messages sent to his
mobile telephone.
The broadside comes amid uncertainty over who might succeed
Rajan at the central bank when his term expires in September.
Arvind Subramanian, the economic aide, and Shaktikanta Das,
economic affairs secretary at the finance ministry, have
featured in market speculation on possible contenders for the
top RBI job.
Both were, however, notable by their absence from a long
list of candidates obtained by Reuters after Rajan withdrew his
name, an indication of concern in the Modi camp that hiring a
finance ministry insider could lead it to exert undue influence
over the RBI as an institution.
(Additional reporting by Tom Lasseter; Writing by Douglas
Busvine; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)