July 5 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.6048 pct vs 6.7292 pct last week * RBI says india sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.38 rupees * RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 6.8106 pct vs 6.9022 pct two weeks ago * RBI says india sells 60 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 93.64 rupees * RBI says makes partial allotment of 43.14 pct on 9 bids at 91-day tbill auction * RBI says makes partial allotment of 83.49 pct on 4 bids at 364-day tbill auction

