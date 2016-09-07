Sept 7 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says India sells 80 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.39 rupees * RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 6.6511 pct vs 6.6725 pct two weeks ago * RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.5634 pct vs 6.5634 pct last week * RBI says India sells 60 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.79 rupees

