BRIEF-Alembic Pharma gets FDA nod for generic version of Abbvie's Trilipix
* Says received U.S. Food & drug administration (FDA) approval for fenofibric acid delayed-release capsules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 3 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 150 billion rupees ($2.23 billion) of treasury bills on June 8, including 90 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day T-bills, it said in a release on Friday. Source text: (bit.ly/1UlnGrh) (bit.ly/1UlooEW)
($1 = 67.3300 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
