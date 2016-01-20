Jan 20 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.3105 pct vs 7.2274 pct last week * RBI says india sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.21 rupees * RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 7.2124 pct vs 7.2124 pct two weeks ago * RBI says India sells 60 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 93.29 rupees

