April 12 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.8121 pct * RBI says India sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.33 rupees * RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 6.9022 pct * RBI says India sells 60 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 93.56 rupees

