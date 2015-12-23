Dec 23 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees ($2.11 billion) of treasury bills, comprising 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills, on Dec. 30, it said in a release on Wednesday. Source text: (bit.ly/1QWX55U) (bit.ly/1QWX1TJ) ($1 = 66.2050 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)