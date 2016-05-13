May 13 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 150 billion rupees ($2.25 billion) of treasury bills on May 18, comprising 90 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday. Source text: (bit.ly/1s5q6DN) (bit.ly/1s5q5zK) ($1 = 66.7650 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)