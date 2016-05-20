US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher; tech shares up after cyber attack
NEW YORK, May 15 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records on Monday as technology stocks rallied after a global cyber attack and strong corporate earnings.
May 20 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 150 billion rupees ($2.22 billion) of treasury bills on May 25, including 90 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day T-bills, it said in a release on Friday. ($1 = 67.4825 Indian rupees)
Source text - (bit.ly/20ezz73)
(bit.ly/20ezLTP) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
NEW YORK, May 15 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records on Monday as technology stocks rallied after a global cyber attack and strong corporate earnings.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes bylines)