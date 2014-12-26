The Reserve Bank of India will auction 130 billion rupees ($2.05 billion) of treasury bills on Dec. 31, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 50 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday. ($1 = 63.5575 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)