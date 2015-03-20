The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees ($2.24 billion) of treasury bills on March 25, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday. ($1 = 62.3950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)