April 1 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees ($2.25 billion) of treasury bills on April 8, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills, it said in a statement on Friday. ($1 = 62.3085 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)