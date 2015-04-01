US STOCKS-Wall Street mixed after Trump fires FBI head
* Indexes: Dow -0.16 pct, S&P +0.06 pct, Nasdaq +0.12 pct (Updates to afternoon trading)
April 1 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees ($2.25 billion) of treasury bills on April 8, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills, it said in a statement on Friday. ($1 = 62.3085 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Indexes: Dow -0.16 pct, S&P +0.06 pct, Nasdaq +0.12 pct (Updates to afternoon trading)
* Dutch lender ING rises after profit beat (Recasts, adds details, closing prices)