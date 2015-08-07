Aug 7 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees ($2.19 billion) of treasury bills on Aug. 12, comprising 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday. ($1 = 63.8100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)